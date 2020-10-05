1/
James "Jim" Hall
Hall, James "Jim"
James S. Hall "Jim", age 65, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in London, Ohio. He was born September 25, 1955, in Columbus, Ohio. Jim retired from Buckeye Steel and enjoyed life to the fullest. Jim was preceded in death by father Earnest Hall, daughter Sandra K. Hall, granddaughter Kylin Hanshaw, brother David Hall and sister Kimberly Adams. He was survived by mother, Joy Hall; daughter, Heidi Goode (Giles Goode); daughter, Amanda Gear; grandchildren, Courtney Hall, Jordan Hall, Kasandra Hall, Taylor Hall, Anthony Hall, Kinlee Gatwood and Kaylin Hanshaw; sisters, Susan Thomas, Darryl Hall, Debra Glispie and Tina Jerral; niece, Lisa Bowling; and cousin, Kerson Clark. He was loved by many. Friends received Wednesday 10am-12pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St., where funeral service will follow at 12pm. GUESTS ARE ASKED TO WEAR A FACEMASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. Burial Obetz Cemetery. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
