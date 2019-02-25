Home

James Halleran Obituary
Halleran, James
1946 - 2019
James "Jim" Hyland Halleran of Queens, NY, died February 18, 2019. Born November 24, 1946 to the late Thomas Augustus Halleran Jr. and Carmelita Rathbone. Jim served in Vietnam as Army Military Police and Reservist in Army National Guard JAG division. Jim graduated from Ohio University and Capital Law School. His career included: civil law, prosecuting attorney, probation officer and retired in the computer industry. He loved the people and mission of Alcoholics Anonymous, listening to the police-fire scanner, and proud of his Irish heritage. Jim is survived by Barbara Specht his loving partner for over 30 years; sons, Scott, Robert and Charles; grandchildren, Logan, Patrick, Megan and Timothy. Friends may visit from 10-11am, Memorial Mass service at 11am on Monday, March 4 at ST. LADISLAS CHURCH, 277 Reeb Ave., Columbus, OH 43207. Luncheon to follow at Tara Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AOH Patrick Pearse Div., 274 E. Innis Ave., 43207 or AA Central Office, 651 W. Broad St., 43215. Arrangments completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019
