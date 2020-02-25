Home

Jenkins Funeral Chapel
110 East Second Street
Wellston, OH 45692
(740) 384-2704
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
More Obituaries for James Hambrick
James Hambrick


1927 - 2020
James Hambrick Obituary
Hambrick, James
James H. Hambrick, 92, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Sunday morning, February 23, 2020, at Mount Carmel East in Columbus. He was born in La Gloria, Cuba, May 6, 1927, to the late John and Eva Smalley Hambrick. He was a 1946 graduate of Wellston High School and retired following 13 years employment with Barnebey Sutcliffe Corp. in Columbus. He was a member of Asbury South United Methodist Church. In his spare time he enjoyed listening to the Cincinnati Reds ball games and bluegrass music. His greatest enjoyment was the time spent with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers Wilmer Hambrick, Dr. Alvis Hambrick, and Kenneth Hambrick, and by two sisters Marsha Olshan and Emma Robinson. He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Dotty Ann Haynes Hambrick; three sons, Jim (Joyce) Hambrick, Marlin (Nell) Hambrick, and Barry (Veronica) Hambrick, all of Columbus; five grandchildren, Melissa, Leanna, Barry Jr., Matthew, and Clifford; four great grandchildren, Ryan, Evie, Max, and Zak; a brother, Dr. Claude (Ruby) Hambrick of Waverly, Ohio; and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Jenkins Funeral Chapel in Wellston on Thursday, February 27, from 12P.M. until the funeral hour at 1P.M. Reverend Mary Jo Yeakel will officiate the services, and burial will follow in the Ridgewood Cemetery in Wellston. Online condolences may be made at www.samjenkinsfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020
