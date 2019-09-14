|
|
Hanson, James
1927 - 2019
James R. Hanson passed away on Sept. 7, 2019, at the age of 92. He was born in Fremont, Nebraska, on Feb. 27, 1927, graduating from Fremont High School in 1944 and from Oberlin College in 1949 as president of his class. After his freshman year at Oberlin, he took a leave to serve as a midshipman on a Merchant Marine transport ship tasked with returning prisoners of war back to Germany from POW camps in the U.S. After college graduation, Jim was hired as a reporter and photographer for the Defiance Crescent News in Defiance, Ohio, and in 1951 married a fellow Oberlin classmate, Portia Peters (from Defiance OH). Soon thereafter, he was drafted into the Korean Conflict where he served as a corporal in the U.S. Army Signal Corps until 1953. In 1957 Jim graduated from the U. of Michigan Law School, eventually moving to Columbus to work for the Ohio Water Commission doing ground water management. In 1963 he became General Counsel for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and in 1966 began working for the Ohio Legislative Service Commission as a research attorney. Jim went into private practice in 1973 providing legal counsel for various wildlife and ground water organizations such as the Ohio Water Well Association, the Ohio EPA, the Wildlife Legislative Fund of America, and the Ohio Water Development Authority. At heart, Jim was a writer and researcher, and upon his retirement in 1997, he applied his talents to the many local and global peace and justice issues he cared about so passionately. Jim has been a member of First Community Church in since 1967. He is predeceased by his parents, Emma Robinson Hanson and James Rodgers Hanson (Fremont, NE), as well as three siblings, Marjory Hanson (Washington DC), Barbara Albert (Charlottesville, VA) and Richard Hanson (at age 2). Jim loved his family beyond all measure. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Portia Hanson; three daughters, Beth and Cathy Hanson of Columbus, and Julie Reiswig and son-in-law Jeff Reiswig, D.V.M. of Newark, OH; grandson, Jaymz Rhime (Amy) of Austin, TX, (and three great-grandchildren Rachel, Joel, and Audrey); grandson Kevin Reiswig (Alex Chebuhar) of Port Townsend, WA; brother-in-law, Dr. Lynn Peters of Defiance, OH; and four nephews (Curt, Mike, Rich and Gordon Albert). A service of memory will be held on Sunday, October 20th at 2:00 pm in the main sanctuary of First Community Church, 1320 Cambridge Blvd., Marble Cliff OH 43212. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the James R. Hanson Fund of The Columbus Foundation (1234 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43205, https://columbusfoundation.org). This fund supports the many peace and justice causes and organizations Jim cared about. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 16, 2019