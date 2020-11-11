1/1
James Harbison
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harbison, James
1947 - 2020
James Alan Harbison, 72, of Westerville, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born November 29, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio. Growing up in the 1950's and 1960's James enjoyed his family fishing trips to Rice Lake. Later in life James would grew fond of the trips he would take to Arizona. In his free time James enjoyed playing guitar, piano, a round of darts, and shooting pool with friends. James is survived by his loving brother, Thomas Harbison; dear friend, Jim Snelling; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in passing by his parents RW and Mary (McLean) Harbison and brother Gerald Harbison. Kauber-Fraley Funeral home is honored to be assisting with the cremation arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved