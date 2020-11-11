Harbison, James

1947 - 2020

James Alan Harbison, 72, of Westerville, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born November 29, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio. Growing up in the 1950's and 1960's James enjoyed his family fishing trips to Rice Lake. Later in life James would grew fond of the trips he would take to Arizona. In his free time James enjoyed playing guitar, piano, a round of darts, and shooting pool with friends. James is survived by his loving brother, Thomas Harbison; dear friend, Jim Snelling; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in passing by his parents RW and Mary (McLean) Harbison and brother Gerald Harbison. Kauber-Fraley Funeral home is honored to be assisting with the cremation arrangements.



