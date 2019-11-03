|
|
Hartley, James
1942 - 2019
James Dwight Hartley, 77, was lifted into Heaven on November 2, 2019. He was born on January 16, 1942 in Morgan County to the late Winfield and Esther Hartley. He is survived by his loving wife, Tonia; children, Pamela (David) Scott of Pensville, Ohio, Jack (Judy) Hartley of Gahanna, Ohio, and John (Janet) Hartley of Huber Heights, Ohio; brothers, Gary Hartley of Watson, Oklahoma and W.A. Hartley of Meridian, Mississippi; several grandchildren; great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Jim is preceded in death by his daughter, Rebecca Kunze; sister, Dixie Walker; and brothers, Eddy and Robert Hartley. For 57 years, Tonia and Jim were inseparable. They own land in Stockport, Ohio where he will be laid to rest. Their tradition was to go to Stockport on Thursday's to begin their weekends in this beautiful and relaxing setting. To honor their tradition, we will be accompanying Jim on his final journey home on Thursday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230 where a visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 6-8pm. A funeral service will then be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11am followed by interment at Stockport Cemetery. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019