|
|
Hathaway, James "Jim"
1946 - 2019
James "Jim" E. Hathaway, 73, was called home suddenly Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at his residence in Ostrander, Ohio. Fittingly, Jim's last moments in this world were spent gardening. Jim had a deep knowledge of flora and was never more at peace than with a shovel in hand. Jim served in the 1st infantry during Vietnam, and retired from Parks Drilling Co. in 2017. Born May 6, 1946 in Greenville, Ohio, Jim is preceded in death by his parents George and Kathryn Hathaway. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; daughters, Kelly (Sean) Cavanaugh, and Dawn (David) Slates; sister, Vicki (John) Whitehouse; step brother, Greg (Lisa) Benedict; and in-laws, Wayne Anderson, Marlene Hoover, Donna Anderson, and Debby (Leland) Wight. Jim was very proud of his grandchildren, Aidan and Carson Cavanaugh, and Regan, Layne, Joey, and Brynn Slates. Jim was a 1964 graduate of Tippecanoe high school. With several hole-in-ones, Jim was an avid golfer, actually shooting his age of 73 earlier this year. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4-7pm at Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, Ohio, 43065, with services immediately following. Donations in Jim's memory may be made to www.3rdandgoalfoundation.org -making a difference in the lives of our veterans. Condolences to the family can be left at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019