James E. Henderson, age 73, March 27, 1946 to September 9, 2019. Retired from AEP, active in Box 15, Columbus Fire Department Station #1 and the Central Ohio Fire Museum. Preceded in death by mother Eloise, wife Polly Henderson, stepdaughter Kathy Mote and stepson Erich Feiber. Survived by stepdaughter, Elizabeth and her husband, Ken Chase; son-in-law, Steve Mote; 4 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. Jim's wishes were to be cremated and there will be no service or visitation. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019