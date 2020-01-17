|
|
Hess, James
1952 - 2020
James Otto Hess, 67, passed away on January 12, 2020 surrounded by his family. Arrangements were entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230, where a visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8pm. A rosary service will be held beginning at 7:15pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10am followed by interment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Matthew Charitable Works. To read a full obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 18, 2020