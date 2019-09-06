Home

Borkoski Funeral Home
111 S Bridge St
Adena, OH 43901
(740) 859-2141
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Short Creek Joint Fire District
270 East Main Street
Adena, OH
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Short Creek Joint Fire District
270 East Main Street
Adena, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Short Creek Joint Fire District
270 East Main Street
Adena, OH
James Horton


1958 - 2019
James Horton Obituary
Horton, James
James "Jim" Horton Jr., 61, of Adena, Ohio, passed Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. Jim has been a dedicated Paramedic and Firefighter serving for 42 years. Visitation Saturday 6-8 p.m. and Sunday 2-8 p.m. at the Short Creek Joint Fire District, 270 East Main Street, (former Adena Fire Hall), Adena, Ohio 43901, where Adena Lions Club and Firefighter services will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family is being assisted by Borkoski Funeral Home, Cadiz and Adena, Ohio. Offer online condolences at www.borkoskifuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019
