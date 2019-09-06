|
Horton, James
James "Jim" Horton Jr., 61, of Adena, Ohio, passed Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. Jim has been a dedicated Paramedic and Firefighter serving for 42 years. Visitation Saturday 6-8 p.m. and Sunday 2-8 p.m. at the Short Creek Joint Fire District, 270 East Main Street, (former Adena Fire Hall), Adena, Ohio 43901, where Adena Lions Club and Firefighter services will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family is being assisted by Borkoski Funeral Home, Cadiz and Adena, Ohio. Offer online condolences at www.borkoskifuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019