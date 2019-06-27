|
Hott, James
1954 - 2019
James "Jim" P. Hott II, age 65, of Grove City, passed away Tues., June 25, 2019 at 11:11 PM at Mt. Carmel Hospice, Grove City, surrounded by his family. He was born March 20, 1954 in Columbus to the late James P. and Eileen (Snodgrass) Hott. Jim retired from Glatfelter Paper the former Mead Paper in Chillicothe after 16 years, prior to his work in Chillicothe he worked for Hopkins Printing in Columbus for many years, as well as other printing companies in Columbus. He was a graduate of Grove City H.S. Class of 1972 (#72Strong) and also the former Paul C. Hayes Tech School for printing in Grove City. He was an avid car collector and a member of Good Guys International. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Karyn Lusch. Survived by his wife of 25 years, Carla K. (Litz) affectionately known by Jim as "Car"; son, James P. Hott III of Columbus; daughter, Kristin (Eric) Hanas of Columbus; grandson, Elijah Hanas; sister, Melissa B. Hott of Knoxville, TN; 1969 Chevy Yenko Nova, 2017 Camaro (Fiftieth Anniversary) and numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30 from 2-5 p.m. at the Spence-Miller Funeral Home, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, with Celebration of Life Service to follow at 5:30. Pastor Kyle Baldwin officiating. Friends and Family who have a classic car are encouraged to drive them to the visitation and service with parking across the street at the Purple Door Church. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions should be made to the Jordan Rieser Legacy Foundation, 342 N. Hague Ave., Columbus 43204.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 28, 2019