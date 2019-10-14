Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Huggett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Huggett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Huggett Obituary
Huggett, James
James E. Huggett, age 79, of Lakeview, OH, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. Jim graduated from Hilliard High School Class of 1958, was former owner of The Feed Mill in Galloway, OH, was an EMT instructor at Tolles Tech and was a devoted fireman retiring from Norwich Township Fire Department with 27 years of service. Jim was a very generous and humble man who believed and always gave unconditional love. Preceded in death by parents Harry and Eva Mae Huggett. Survived by loving wife of 38 years, Peggy; daughters, Melissa Bennett, Amy Brooks, Sara Catron and Pamela (Michael) Hyde; grandsons Jason, Eric, Cody, James and Cory; granddaughters, Destinee, Molly, Brooke, Hanna and Haylee; 12 great grandchildren; numerous loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends 11am-2pm Wednesday at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will follow at 2pm. Interment Alton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Interim Health Care Hospice, 1400 S Main St, Bellefontaine, OH 43311. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now