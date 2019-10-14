|
James E. Huggett, age 79, of Lakeview, OH, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. Jim graduated from Hilliard High School Class of 1958, was former owner of The Feed Mill in Galloway, OH, was an EMT instructor at Tolles Tech and was a devoted fireman retiring from Norwich Township Fire Department with 27 years of service. Jim was a very generous and humble man who believed and always gave unconditional love. Preceded in death by parents Harry and Eva Mae Huggett. Survived by loving wife of 38 years, Peggy; daughters, Melissa Bennett, Amy Brooks, Sara Catron and Pamela (Michael) Hyde; grandsons Jason, Eric, Cody, James and Cory; granddaughters, Destinee, Molly, Brooke, Hanna and Haylee; 12 great grandchildren; numerous loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends 11am-2pm Wednesday at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will follow at 2pm. Interment Alton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Interim Health Care Hospice, 1400 S Main St, Bellefontaine, OH 43311. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019