Hughes, Jr., James
James Boyce Hughes, Jr., 83, of Columbus, passed away on July 18, 2019, at Whetstone Care Center surrounded by his children, their spouses, and his grandchildren, as "Amazing Grace," by Willie Nelson played on the radio. James Hughes was born in Buchtel, Ohio, to James Boyce Hughes, Sr., and Julia (Huboy) Hughes, on October 31, 1935. He graduated from Holy Rosary High School in 1953. He married Carol Ann Conrad on May 18, 1957, at St. Joseph's Cathedral. He graduated from Franklin University with a degree in finance and accounting. He retired in 1997 from Industrial Advisors Bureau, Inc., where he was co-owner and president. He was involved for many years in the Bexley Celebrations Association, Bexley Lions Club, and was a member of St. Catharine Parish of Bexley. In retirement, he enjoyed many years of fishing and boating aboard the vessel, "Moonbeam," in Lexington, Michigan, with his friends and family. James Hughes is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Carol Ann Hughes, brother, Paul Hughes, and sister, Judy Herberger, and brother-in-law, Jim Herberger. He is survived by his children, James (Joni) Hughes, Cathy Johnston (Dan Kobil), John Hughes, Susan Morgan (Brad), Michael Hughes (Mya Frazier), Karen Hughes (Jill Whitton), David Hughes (Shelly), and Patricia Hughes (Todd Hemsoth); siblings, Carol (Richard) Cooley, Tom (Corrine) Hughes, Barbara (Raymond) Lafreniere, Kathy (Joseph) Gatto; 19 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Margaret Hughes, brother-in-law John Conrad, many nieces and nephews, and his former wife of ten years, Sue Hemsoth-Hughes. Friends may call 2 to 5 p.m Sunday, July 21, at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:30 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrow Chapel, 6440 S High St, Lockbourne, Ohio. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. The family of James Hughes wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff, nurses, and fellow residents at Whetstone Gardens & Care Center for their excellent care, friendship and support during his final days. Go Bucks!
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 20, 2019