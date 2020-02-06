|
|
Hunnicutt Sr., James
1930 - 2020
James Hobert Hunnicutt Sr., was born February 17, 1930. He departed this life on Monday, February 3, 2020. James was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late Tommy Claude and Bessie Hunnicutt. He came to Columbus with his father and sister, Betty Jean when he was in the ninth grade. He attended Franklin Junior High and East High School. He was known for being a championship Pugilist, boxing at the Spring St. Young Men Christian Association (YMCA), where he won the Golden Gloves Championship title in the Welter Weight Division. In 1951, he entered the Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict. He also continued boxing while in the Air Force until he returned home. Upon returning home he was employed by the Defense Construction Supply Center (DCSC) which later became know as the Defense Supply Center Columbus (DSCC), and then the Columbus City Schools, which he retired from after 34 years of service. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers Thomas Claude Hunnicutt and Costello Hunnicutt. He leaves to cherish his memory his former wife, Mary Alice Hunnicutt-Robison; children, James Jr. (Jimmy), Bryan (Debbie) and Karen Lynn. In addition, he leaves five grandchildren, Bryant II, Armaan, Blair, Hunter and Christian. He also leaves his sisters, Betty Jean Mouton, Barbara Ann Sims and Audrey Carey of Detroit, Michigan; and a host of nieces and nephews. Heartfelt thanks to our church family and the many friends and family who have shown their love and support during this time. We appreciate you! The family also wishes to acknowledge our father's wonderful care givers, Annette Hutton, Vyonna Myers, Denise Kirk and Lawanikee Reynolds. A visitation will be held on MONDAY, February 10, 2020, from 10-11AM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, where his service will immediately follow at 11AM. Rev. Dr. Deborah Dennis officiating. Burial in the Silent Home Cemetery. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020