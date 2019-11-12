|
|
Hunter, James
1944 - 2019
Well respected Columbus attorney James K. Hunter, III peacefully drifted off this mortal coil on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus following a valiant fight with cancer. Jim was born on November 28, 1944 and was preceded in death by his parents William and Gretchen (May) Hunter and sister Susan (Hunter) Beatty. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Donna (Finley) Hunter and his beloved canine companion, Niles. Born in Connellsville, PA., Jim spent most of his childhood in Bexley, OH where he graduated High School in 1962. He attended Washington & Jefferson College in Washington, PA. In 1974 Jim graduated from Capital University School of Law, Bexley, OH. While in law school Jim interned in the Prosecutor's Division of the City Attorney's office. Upon graduation from law school, he formed a partnership with Dr. Chris Thedotou and began the general practice of law. They were later joined by H. Ritchey Hollenbaugh. Jim's legal career spanned from 1974 until his passing. As a lawyer, Jim was actively involved with the Columbus Bar Association, and was held in high esteem for his work on the Ethics Committee. In 2013 he was proud to be recognized as an "AV Preeminent for Twenty Years." This prestigious award is for the highest possible peer and client review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards. Jim loved adventure and excelled in all he did, from skiing in Aspen, car racing, trout fishing in Michigan, racehorse ownership, mountain climbing, whitewater rafting, golf and gourmet cooking – just to name a few! He was an avid photographer and together with his passion for travel captured many wonderful memories of his full and exciting life. Jim was also well known for his amazing animals from his beloved Bernese Mountain dog, Hudson to his final very "Special" Goldendoodle, Niles he gave and received unconditional love. Most will remember Jim as a wonderful friend and gracious mentor. He inspired others to recognize their potential and achieve their goals. His kindness and support will be missed by many. Jim is survived by his brother, William (Geraldine) Hunter; brother-in-law, James Jamiel; nieces, Erin Finley McKnight and Melissa Hunter (David Cook); nephews, David (Tammy) Hunter, James (Amy) Beatty, Mark (Leni) Beatty, Vince Beatty, Michael (Lori) Beatty, Erich (Whitney) Finley, Topher (Neetu) Finley; godson, Matthieu Govciyan, Paris, France and many treasured great nieces and nephews. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, Ohio. Visitation is from 9:30-11:30AM with a memorial service beginning at 12PM.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019