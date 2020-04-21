|
Blaha, James J.
1938 - 2020
James Joseph Blaha. Born June 19, 1938; passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 19, 2020. He was born the son of Joseph and Laura Blaha in Rice Lake, WI. Lived his childhood in Birchwood, WI on the family farm. After high school, he studied to be a metallurgist. He joined the Marines where he was a Chief Aircraft Engineer Mechanic. He was honorably discharged and began studies in Finance and Agriculture at the University of Wisconsin. There he met his wife of 55 years, Marlyn Lillian (Berggren) Blaha. On a blind date, he told her confidently that he was going to marry her. She stuck around just to see how that was going to happen. His first job after college was teaching Vocational Ag. Soon, he was in Finance with Farm Credit and then AO Smith. AO Smith brought the family to Westerville, OH in 1977. He retired from the Defense Finance and Account Services after 20 years of service in 2009. Jim is survived by his loving bride, Marlyn; his two daughters, Jean (Vince) Sylvester and Jennifer (Zeljko) Ivanovic; and by his grandchildren, Rachel, Audrey, Erin, Mary Grace Sylvester, Katarina and Alexander Ivanovic; and many nieces and nephews. He was a long time member of Westerville Community Church, an avid reader and a loving cat parent to Dingbat and Natasha. A private family memorial will be held in Westerville followed by a celebration of life to be held graveside in Roberts, WI at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Moon Beach Camp- UCCI fund. A family camp that the Blahas and Mathisons visited for over a decade. Which can be found at ucci.org/donate/. Arrangements by Moreland Funeral Home, Westerville.
