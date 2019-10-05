|
|
Crowley, James J.
1938 - 2019
James J. Crowley, 81, passed away on September 30, 2019. He was born on September 7, 1938 in Boston, Massachusetts; raised in Los Angeles, California, but spent most of his adult life in the Columbus, Ohio area. He is survived by his wife Sue; they were married 49 years. He is also survived by daughter Carmen Crowley (Bill Britton), granddaughter Kim Britton; and a son Jason Crowley. Jim was preceded in death by his siblings: Joan Johnson, Pat Crowley, Harry Crowley, and Bill Crowley. He is survived by his brother, Bob Crowley. Jim served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years, worked for Rockwell International, and was self-employed for many years. He owned a vending company and a computer company, PC- Help. Jim was a pioneer in computer technology and enjoyed the evolution of the computer industry. He also held the Treasurer position of the East Unitarian Universalist Church for several years and lead many services. He expressed his creativity developing the weekly program and delivered inspiring heartfelt messages. Jim's passion was dancing, and he assisted with the Reynoldsburg Senior Citizen's monthly dance. He coordinated the joyful fun filled festivities. Jim and Sue enjoyed traveling together and shared many adventures. Jim's hobbies included ping-pong, chess, Rook, and Pool. Jim enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved his family very much. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. We deeply appreciate all the love and support of the caregivers, family, and friends. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on October 12th at 4pm at Schoedinger Funeral Home located at 1051 E. Johnstown Road.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019