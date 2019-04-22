|
|
Csaszar, James J.
1949 - 2019
James John Csaszar, 69, Born October 11, 1949. He rose to eternal life on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Jodi ( Mike) Snider; grandchildren, Rudy, J.J., Michael, Sarah, Mary and Joanna; siblings, B, Joe (Annie), Lori (Peggy); nephews, nieces, cousins and friends galore. He is preceded in death by Mama and Papa; wife Bobbi; and son Jamie. A truly gentle man with a heart of gold. His family will receive friends from 4-8pm on Wednesday at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Road. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Thursday, April 25, 2019, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1300 Urban Drive, Columbus, OH 43229. Celebrant, Father Tom Petry. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts may be lovingly given to The J.J. Snider Education Fund. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019