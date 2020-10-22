Johnson II, James
1990 - 2020
James Edward Johnson II, 29, of Columbus, passed away on October 20, 2020. He was born on November 12, 1990 in Columbus to James Edward Jr. and Brenda Lee (Davis) Johnson. He was preceded in death by his son Isaiah Johnson. In addition to his parents he is survived by his children, Mario Finroy, Mya, Kyla, Quincy, Jaquan and Kaylani Johnson; grandparents, James E. Johnson and Shirley Jordan; and by sisters, Courtney Dixon and Jessica Minn. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2pm at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7pm. Covid 19 restrictions will be observed. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
.