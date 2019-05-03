The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Resources
More Obituaries for James Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Jones Obituary
Jones, James
James S. Jones, age 60, of Columbus, passed away suddenly Monday, April 29, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. James was born to the late Robert and Maxine (Laymon) Jones on March 25, 1959 in Columbus. He was a member of the Whetstone HS Class of '77, and was a graduate of the Franklin University. He was an accountant at Honda for over twenty years. James is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jacquelyn (Bartley) Jones; sons, Joshua (Emily) Jones and Justin (Emily) Jones; grandchildren, Emma, Aidan, Riley, and Brody; sister, Judy Feazel; and his pup, Grizzly. James loved baseball, remodeling projects, and being with his best friend for life Jacquelyn. A Memorial Service for James will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the in his memory. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now