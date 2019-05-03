Jones, James

James S. Jones, age 60, of Columbus, passed away suddenly Monday, April 29, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. James was born to the late Robert and Maxine (Laymon) Jones on March 25, 1959 in Columbus. He was a member of the Whetstone HS Class of '77, and was a graduate of the Franklin University. He was an accountant at Honda for over twenty years. James is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jacquelyn (Bartley) Jones; sons, Joshua (Emily) Jones and Justin (Emily) Jones; grandchildren, Emma, Aidan, Riley, and Brody; sister, Judy Feazel; and his pup, Grizzly. James loved baseball, remodeling projects, and being with his best friend for life Jacquelyn. A Memorial Service for James will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the in his memory. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 9, 2019