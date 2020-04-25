|
Jones, James "Jim"
1936 - 2020
James "Jim" Jones, 83, of Dublin passed away unexpectedly in Bonita Springs, Florida on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Jim was born in Akron, Ohio on June 23, 1936 to the late Sterling and Viola (Hager) Jones. Also preceding him in death was son Bill Jones; brother Tom Jones and sister Margaret Morgan. A native of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Jim graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School and then received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Kent State University in 1958. After graduation, Jim was a high school teacher and coach in northeastern Ohio. He then obtained a master's degree from Ball State University in 1964 and started his career at Ohio State in the physical education department as an ice skating instructor in 1965 (as he entered their doctorate program in higher education). He moved to the athletics department in 1967, when he was hired by Coach Woody Hayes to be the first "brain coach" and full time academic counselor for the football team. He served in that capacity until 1970, when he was promoted to assistant director of athletics, where he was responsible for the department's eligibility, compliance, team travel and grants-in-aid programs. In 1977, Jim was elevated to associate director of athletics and ran the day-to-day operations of the athletics department. He worked under the direction of three athletics directors: Ed Weaver, Hugh Hindman and Rick Bay. In 1987 he became just the sixth Director of Athletics at The Ohio State University, a position he held until his retirement in 1994. In 2000, Jim received the Homer Rice Award, which is presented annually to an FBS athletic director who has made a significant contribution to intercollegiate athletics. In 2013, he was honored with the James J. Corbett Memorial Award, presented by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA). This award is presented annually to a collegiate administrator who "through the years has most typified Corbett's devotion to intercollegiate athletics and worked unceasingly for its betterment." The award is the highest honor one can achieve in collegiate athletics administration. Jim was a NACDA past President, as well as NACDA Hall of Fame member and remained involved with the Association up until his passing. He is also a past president of the Division 1A Athletic Directors Association. Jim served on a plethora of prestigious national committees at the Big Ten Conference and national level. In 2018, Ohio State's Varsity O organization created the Jim Jones Award to pay tribute and recognition to those Ohio State male letter winners who, through their careers, contributed to the honor and fame of The Ohio State University. Jim was a devoted and beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved his family, and the annual family trips to Emerald Isle, NC. He also enjoyed playing golf with family and friends and spending the winter months in Florida (his home away from home) and of course, The Ohio State University. He loved the Buckeyes! He was an active member of the Columbus Gyro Club, Rotary Club, Political Debate Club, Guild Athletic Club, Kappa Sigma fraternity, Wedgewood Golf & Country Club, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Ohio State University Golf Club and St. Mark's Episcopal Church. He also enjoyed being a part of the annual cheese making team. Jim was the world's greatest storyteller and his time at Ohio State provided him with plenty of material. Jim will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 57 years Linda (Rea) Jones; daughter Lynnae (Mark) MaGinn of Dublin; granddaughters Courtney and Taylor MaGinn; and brother John (Mary) Jones. Also, worth mentioning is Jim's special relationship with nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and extended family. His family fiercely loved Jim and his absence in their lives will create a void that will be deeply felt. He was simply the best husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother and relative that you could have. Due to the current health restrictions, a public Celebration of Life for Jim will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the William L. (Bill) Jones Memorial Athletic Scholarship Fund (Fund #643473) by sending donations to The Ohio State University Department of Athletics Office, 8th Floor Fawcett Center, 2400 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus, OH 43210. Jim was a registered organ and tissue donor. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020