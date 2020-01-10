|
|
Ruff, James Joseph
1943 - 2020
James Joseph Ruff, 76, of Grove City, OH, passed away January 10, 2020. Jim is survived by wife of 53 years, Mary Beth; daughters, Jamie (Pat) Casto and Jill (Ed) Morad; grandchildren, Joseph and Carly Casto. Retired from Navistar and volunteered at Mentel Memorial Golf Course in Galloway, OH. Visitation Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 from 5-8pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Funeral Service Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 2:30pm at the Funeral Home. For more info, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020