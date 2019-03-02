|
Stalder, James K.
1940 - 2019
Stalder, James K. was called to his heavenly home, March 1, at Mount Carmel/St. Anns, Westerville, Ohio following a brief illness. Born June 3, 1940 at Akron, Ohio. He lived for the next 18 years in a nearby community of Cuyahoga Falls until leaving home to attend college, Concordia Jr. College, Milwaukee, Wis.; Concordia Sr. College, Ft. Wayne, In and Concordia Seminary, St. Louis Mo. He was privileged to serve Lutheran congregations at St. Peter, Westgate, Ia (1966-70); Holy Cross, Ft. Wayne, In. (1970-89); Zion, Franklin, Ky. (1990-92); Grace, Westerville, Oh (1992-2000) and Living Word, Galena, Oh (2000-11). Jim retired August 1, 2011. Jim is preceded in death by his loving wife, Wanda, his sister Gail, and his parents, Harold and Donna Stalder. Jim precedes in death 4 beautiful daughters, Mary Smith (John) of Markleville, In, Anne Nelson (Brett) of Chicago, Il., Sarah Prohl (Richard) of Westerville, Oh. and Susan Kannenwischer (Mark) of Westerville, Oh. He leaves one brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Janet Stalder of Wake Forest, NC; also 3 step-sons, Ross Riehle (Vicki) of Edgerton, Oh, Bradly Riehle (Lauren) of Ft. Wayne, In and David Bade (Bianca) of Chicage, Il. Jim bids farewell for a time to 16 loving grandchildren, Emily (Max), Sarah Grace, Logan, Benjamin, Ethan, Nathan (Maddy), Laina, Abigail, Megan, Rachel, Ryan, Anna, Jonah, Peter, Elson, Eloise and 2 great-grandchildren: Jessa and Rebecca. Visitation will be held Monday, March 4 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Oh. A service of praise and thanksgiving will be held Tuesday, March 5 at 10:30am at Living Word Lutheran Church, 7539 Dustin Road, Galena, Ohio. Pastor Derrick Hurst officiating. Interment Burnside Cemetery. Jim asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to Living Word Lutheran Church, 7539 Dustin Rd. Galena, Oh. 43021 And Worship Anew TV Ministry, 5 Martin Luther Drive, Fort Wayne IN 46825.
PRAISE GOD FROM WHOM ALL BLESSINGS FLOW!!!
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019