Kasper, James
1954 - 2019
James Kasper of Columbus, OH, recently passed from this life in the home that he devoted much time restoring to its stately origins. In it he created his private sound and recording studio which fostered many longtime relationships in the pursuit of artistic expression. Born James Kasper, August 19, 1954, in Mansfield, OH, to Mr and Mrs John T. (Marjorie Kurtzman) Kasper, upon graduating from Mansfield St. Peter's High School he continued his education at the Columbus College of Art and Design, Class of '77. One of four brothers, Jim was mourning the passing of his brother Paul who preceded him by one month to his own passing. He is survived by his brothers, John Jr. (Dorothy) and Donald (Penny); and sister-in-law, Debbie Kasper. Between periods as a freelance graphic designer he applied his skills as an associate of Truechoice Inc., which added to his enjoyment of following events in sports car racing. He will be best remembered for his private and unique nature and dedication to his pursuits. Visit www.heartandhope.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 18, 2019