James "Jim" Kelley Jr.

James "Jim" Kelley Jr. Obituary
James "Jim" H. Kelley, 69, of Centerburg, passed on June 28, 2019 at home. He was born on Dec. 26, 1949 in Columbus to James and Donna (McCall) Kelley who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Pamela (Yeauger); son, Mike; and step sons, John (Kelley) Mead, Tom (Erica Petroff) Mead, and Steven (Tammy Skeese) Mead; 8 grandchildren, Olivia and Owen Kelley, Dakota, Braxton, Mason, Morgan, Mckinnon and Maren Mead; a sister, Edie (Chuck) Chapman; beloved Uncle, Eugene (Judy) McCall. He was also preceded in death by a son James H. Kelley III. Jim was an employee of Reynolds Aluminum, Rockwell N.A., McDonald Douglas, and several plumbing companies becoming a Master Plumber retiring with his company Kelley Mechanical. He loved to dance, and was a fan of the Buckeye's, NASCAR and napping. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:30AM Monday, July 8 with a funeral at 11:30 at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH 43231. Burial will follow at Franklin Hills Memory Garden, Canal Winchester. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to either the or the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 6, 2019
