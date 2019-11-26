|
|
Kevelder, James
1959 - 2019
James Richard Kevelder, age 60, of Baltimore, died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. Born January 27, 1959 to the late Clarence and Rosemary Kevelder. Jamie graduated Bishop Hartley High School in 1977. He was the owner of Antlers & Everything Taxidermy in Baltimore, OH and a former owner of J. K. Carpet. Jamie is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Terry Kevelder. Jamie is survived by his children, Adam (Lyndsey) Kevelder, Jessica (Ryan) Clark, Alex (Brittany) Kevelder, granddaughters, Adalyn, Piper and Kaleia Kevelder, Averley and Kinley Clark; brother, Dana (Judy) Kevelder; sisters, Patricia Bordner and Cathy Graham; and his faithful dog, Suki; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Caring Cremation has taken place, family and friends may call from 9-11AM on Friday, December 6, 2019 with a memorial Mass starting at 11AM at the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home, 207 S. Main St., Baltimore. Burial of his cremains will follow the service at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 5555 Frantz Rd, Dublin, OH 43017 or . Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019