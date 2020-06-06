James Krumenacker
1950 - 2020
Krumenacker, James
1950 - 2020
James Robert Krumenacker, 69, of Dublin, passed away at home after fighting valiantly against a lingering, debilitating illness. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Liz, his son Brent, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers. He retired after 39 years with the Ohio Industrial Commission as an administrative law judge. A prayer service, officiated by Deacon Paul of St. Brigid of Kildare, will be held at 1:00 on Monday, June 8 at Rutherford Funeral Home, 450 West Olentangy Street, (Powell Street), Powell, Ohio. For those who knew and loved Jim, and are hesitant to attend due to pandemic restrictions, we understand. We ask that you take a moment at that time to offer up prayers and good thoughts to commemorate
his welcome to his eternal rest.A memorial service and Celebration of Life get-together will be held at a later time when we may all gather safely to share and reminisce.Condolences may be left at, and a full obituary may be found at www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
