Castle, James L
1958 - 2018
James L. Castle, age 60, of Obetz, passed away February 19, 2019. Born October 23, 1958 to the late William and Lona Runyon Castle. Attended of Groveport High School Class of 1977. Employed with the City of Columbus (SMOC) for over 25 years. Member of Madison Christian Church. Loved collecting and had and extensive sports card collection. Survived by wife of 40 years, Cheryl; son, Nicholas (RoseAnn) Castle; daughter, Jodie' ann (James) Benner; 9 grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Knapp and Kathy (Roger) Moore; many nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends and coworker. Friends may call at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, Groveport, Ohio, Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2-5 p.m., the funeral service will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Madison Christian Church, 3565 Bixby Rd. at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Barnes officiating. Interment Obetz Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019
