Gainey, James L.
1947 - 2019
James "Jimmy" L. Gainey, 72, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on May 11, 2019. He is preceded in death by wife Phyllis Gainey and parents James and Cathern Gainey. Jimmy is survived by daughter, LaKeisha Gainey; son, Damion Gainey; son, Jerrad Gainey; brother, Richard Gainey; grandsons, Julian Wade, Dymon Gainey, Jayce Gainey, and Drew Gainey. He was a 1969 graduate of The Ohio State University where he was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, after which he attended Capital University Law School. Jimmy was a sports fanatic and an avid fan of the Buckeyes and the Browns. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and loved ones.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 20, 2019