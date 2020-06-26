Harris, James L.
1933 - 2020
James L. Harris, 86, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on October 26, 1933 in Harlan, Kentucky to the late John P. and Sarah J. (Turner) Harris. He served in the US Army. James held the position of Vice President of Quality Assurance at Ross Labs in Columbus, Ohio before retiring. James is survived by his wife of 64 years, Faye I. Harris; daughter, Lisa (James A.) Knouff; son, Matthew L. Harris; granddaughter, Holly F. Knouff all of Lancaster, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Ethel Harris, Blanche Harris and Betty Jean Harris, brothers, Foy Harris and John P. Harris. Caring Cremation® has taken place by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LANCASTER, OHIO. Memorial gifts may be given to ALS Organization at https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate. To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.