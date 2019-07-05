Home

James L. Rice


1944 - 2019
Rice, James L.
1944 - 2019
James L. Rice, 74, of Obetz, OH, passed away on July 2, 2019 peacefully at Whetstone Rehab Center. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his wife Patsy J. (Brooks) Rice, father Verd L. Rice, mother Gertrude Landis, step-father John Landis, son Nelson Rice. Jim is survived by loving daughter, Kristina; sister-in-law, Nancy (Harry) Toy; sisters-in-law, Rita Glenn and Carol Lynn Brooks; beloved puppy, Candy; and many nieces and nephews. Jim retired from FedEx Distribution Center in Lockbourne, OH. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6-7pm Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a memorial service will begin at 7pm. Private burial will be at a later date. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 22, 2019
