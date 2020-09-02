Williams, James L.
1951 - 2020
James L Williams, age 69. Sunrise February 12, 1951 and Sunset August 31, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Living Waters Christian Fellowship, 1824 Cleveland Ave, 43211. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the WILLIAMS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com