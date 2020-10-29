James Lamb

Lamb, James

James Edward "Jim" Lamb was born February 24, 1934, and went to his rest on October 23, 2020, age 86. He was born at home in New Rome, Prairie Township, Ohio, to William George Lamb and Marjorie Jean Sheets Lamb, the second of their eight sons. Jim graduated from Hilliards High School in 1952 and served in the United States Marine Corps, training as a C-47 "Skytrain" mechanic. He subsequently attended The Ohio State University and earned bachelor's and master's degrees. He taught at Norton Junior High School before spending the majority of his teaching career at Grove City High School, from which he retired in 1995. In addition to teaching industrial arts, social studies, and economics at GCHS and coordinating their Diversified Cooperative Training (DCT) and Occupational Work Experience (OWE) programs, Jim served as a coach, advisor, or chaperone for a multitude of student groups, including the marching band, swing choir, track team, golf team, football "chain gang," and senior class. He had a strong work ethic and taught generations of Greyhounds that "there is no right way to do a wrong thing." After retiring from teaching, he mowed tees and greens at the Foxfire Golf Club. Just before the start of the 1966 school year, Jim met Bethel Victoria "Vickie" Walker and moved her notebooks next to his in a teaching workshop so that he could get to know her better. They were married on November 23, 1966. After raising their children and retiring from teaching in the public schools, they traveled together to Alaska, Maine, and the Panama Canal. They were members of the First United Methodist Church of Mount Sterling, Ohio. Jim took special pride in his woodworking and crafted hundreds of pieces of furniture, bookcases, cutting boards, shelves, boxes, and even a canoe for friends and family members over the years. Jim is survived by his wife, Vickie; daughter, Elizabeth Jean Lamb; son, Benjamin Edward Lamb; grandchildren, James C. Hall, Colleen Dooley, Johnathan "Jack" Dooley, and Thomas Dooley; brothers, David Rex Lamb, Jon Thaddeus Lamb (Cathy), and Loel Christian Lamb (Mary); his cousin, Trent Lamb; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Thomas Joe Lamb, William Jean Lamb, Timothy Warren Lamb, and Matthew McCormick ("Donnie") Lamb, his cousin Gayle Lamb Nash, and his son Michael James Lamb. The family extends heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff members of StoryPoint, Capital City Hospice Care, and the Scioto Township EMTs who gave such good care to Jim over the last several months. Jim believed in being helpful, and to that end he made arrangements for his body to be donated to the Ohio State University College of Medicine. The family will hold a private celebration of Jim's life at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store