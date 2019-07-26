|
Lawton, James
1941 - 2019
James R. Lawton, 78, passed away July 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents James A. and Helen Lawton. James is survived by wife, Janet; step-children, Tony (Debbie) Vegh, Jeannine Vegh, Jennifer Vegh, and Sandor (Tracie) Vegh; seven step-grandchildren; ten step-great-grandchildren; sister, Diane (Maurice) Stierwalt; nephew, James Stierwalt; beloved friend, Kevin (Tish) Miller. James was an artist. He was a manager over the Dispatch carriers for 30 years. James was a friend to many and will be dearly missed. Memorial gathering Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 10am until the time of Memorial Service at 11am at Grove City UMC, 2684 Columbus St., Grove City, OH 43123. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' name to the church or Charity Newsies, 4300 Indianola Ave., Columbus, OH 43214. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 29, 2019