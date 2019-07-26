Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove City United Methodist
2684 Columbus St
Grove City, OH 43123
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grove City UMC
2684 Columbus St.
Grove City, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Grove City UMC
2684 Columbus St.
Grove City, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Lawton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Lawton


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Lawton Obituary
Lawton, James
1941 - 2019
James R. Lawton, 78, passed away July 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents James A. and Helen Lawton. James is survived by wife, Janet; step-children, Tony (Debbie) Vegh, Jeannine Vegh, Jennifer Vegh, and Sandor (Tracie) Vegh; seven step-grandchildren; ten step-great-grandchildren; sister, Diane (Maurice) Stierwalt; nephew, James Stierwalt; beloved friend, Kevin (Tish) Miller. James was an artist. He was a manager over the Dispatch carriers for 30 years. James was a friend to many and will be dearly missed. Memorial gathering Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 10am until the time of Memorial Service at 11am at Grove City UMC, 2684 Columbus St., Grove City, OH 43123. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' name to the church or Charity Newsies, 4300 Indianola Ave., Columbus, OH 43214. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.