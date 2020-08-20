1/
James Leach
{ "" }
Leach, James
1949 - 2020
James R. Leach (Pap) went to be with his Lord and Savior who was awaiting his arrival in Heaven on August 18, 2020 as a result of Agent Orange. Jim was born in Columbus, Ohio to Charles A. and Lucille O. (Kinney) Leach on January 23, 1949. Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia (Patty Brokaw) Leach; and by son, Mathew and wife, Jennifer Goldsberry; grandsons, James and Justin Leach; granddaughters, Jillian Leach and Courtney (Heath) Queen; and great-grandson, Ivan. Jim loved his family immensely and informally adopted many young men and women into his family. He is survived by brother, Richard Leach of Laurelville; and an abundance of special nieces and nephews on both sides of his family that he enjoyed spending time with. Preceding him in death were his parents, brothers Charles A. and Donald E., sisters Gene Rose Wielgos, Carol A. Taylor, Mary K. Ryan, Alice B. Hawk and Geraldine L. Peak, best friend Robert Smith, as well as his mother and father-in-law Herbert and Margaret Brokaw. Jim was formerly employed by J. A. Croson Co. and TP Mechanical Contractors in Columbus but retired from Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 577 in Portsmouth. He was an Army Veteran who served in Vietnam earning several medals for his service. Visitation will be held at Wellman Funeral Home, 16451 OH-56, Laurelville from 4-8pm Friday, August 21, 2020 and at Pleasant Hill Community Church, 15290 OH-327, from noon until time of funeral at 2pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Immediately following a meal will be served in the Fellowship Hall. Covered dishes are welcomed. Masks are suggested and social distancing will be observed as much as possible. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to his church or to the Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
AUG
22
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Church
AUG
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Church
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
