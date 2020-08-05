1/1
James Leslie
1938 - 2020
Leslie, James
Mr. James "Jim" Leslie, age 82, of Gahanna, OH, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at Ohio Living Westminster Thurber from Alzheimer's. Mr. Leslie was born in Clinton County on January 7, 1938 to James and Alice Leslie. He graduated from Simon Kenton High School and Wilmington College. Jim served 4 years in the Air Force as a mathematics/computer instructor rising to the rank of a 1st Lieutenant, worked as an engineer at North American Aviation Plant in Columbus, and retired from the Ohio Welfare Department as a programming and systems analysis manager. Jim loved family history, genealogy, traveling, going on archaeology digs, volunteering at the Ohio Historical Society and was past president of the Midwestern Epigraphic Society. He was an expert in primitive artifacts. Survived by his sister, Jane Gallup; two nieces, Jeanette (Harold) Morris and Janet (James) Arthur; nephew, James (Teresa) Gallup; 5 great and 5 great-great nieces and nephews; and loving cousins and friends. Burial will be by Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, at Centerville Cemetery in Lees Creek. As a result of the Corona virus, to protect Jim's family and friends, we will not have a service. As a memorial to Jim, please take a time from your day to honor Jim with a prayer and to share a favorite memory of him with friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ohio Living Foundation, 9200 Worthington Road, Westerville, OH 43082 to provide programs and help to their residents. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Littleton Funeral Home
104 N Jackson St
Sabina, OH 45169
(937) 584-2431
