Lewis, James
1941 - 2019
James Franklin Lewis was born on March 31, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio and died on May 25, 2019 at the age of 78 years old. He was predeceased by his parents Dr. Tom and Beatrice Lewis, brother Thomas Lewis and sister Susan Forrester. He is survived by his wife, Cathy; son, Ken (Christy) Lewis; daughter, Angela (Chris) Brownfield; sister, Carol (Phil) Giessler; grandchildren, Evan and Isabella Lewis and Brooke and Wade Brownfield; brother-in-law, Jeff Forrester; and sister-in-law, Connie Lewis; step-daughter, Michelle Mullens; step-grandchildren, Brittany Howard and Jacobb Waddle; and step great-grandchild, Raelynn Carlson. James also leaves behind his beloved dogs "Buckeye" and "Smokey". Please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com for complete obituary and service information.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 30, 2019