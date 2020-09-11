Litman, James "Jim"
1941 - 2020
James "Jim" Litman, age 79, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Jim is predeceased by his parents Robert and Ilene Litman. Jim is survived by his daughter, Angie (Tim) Yenichek; granddaughters, Dawn Litman and Brittany Litman; former wife and friend, Carol Litman; siblings, Robert E. (Jean) Litman, Doloris (Bob) Koontz and Earl (Anne) Litman; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Jim loved to play golf, travel and spend time with his family. He worked for over 40 years with sheet metal as a polisher and retired from S & G Metal Works. After retiring he worked with Prodigy Student Travel as a night chaperone for 12 years. Friends and family may visit Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5-8pm at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held Saturday, September 19 at 10am. Burial to directly follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Canal Winchester, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
