1/1
James "Jim" Litman
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Litman, James "Jim"
1941 - 2020
James "Jim" Litman, age 79, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Jim is predeceased by his parents Robert and Ilene Litman. Jim is survived by his daughter, Angie (Tim) Yenichek; granddaughters, Dawn Litman and Brittany Litman; former wife and friend, Carol Litman; siblings, Robert E. (Jean) Litman, Doloris (Bob) Koontz and Earl (Anne) Litman; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Jim loved to play golf, travel and spend time with his family. He worked for over 40 years with sheet metal as a polisher and retired from S & G Metal Works. After retiring he worked with Prodigy Student Travel as a night chaperone for 12 years. Friends and family may visit Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5-8pm at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held Saturday, September 19 at 10am. Burial to directly follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Canal Winchester, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Burial
Franklin Hills Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved