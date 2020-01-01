Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
James Littleton


1948 - 2019
Littleton, James
1948 - 2019
James Manuel "Chuckie" Littleton, age 71. Sunrise August 10, 1948 and Sunset December 27, 2019. Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Friday, January 3, 2020 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The LITTLETON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020
