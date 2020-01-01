|
Littleton, James
1948 - 2019
James Manuel "Chuckie" Littleton, age 71. Sunrise August 10, 1948 and Sunset December 27, 2019. Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Friday, January 3, 2020 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The LITTLETON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020