|
|
Loyer, James
James Edward "Jim" Loyer, 84, formerly of Worthington and Delaware, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 after a long illness. Jim was born in Toledo, Ohio, the son of the late William Edward & Neva Louise (Leech) Loyer. Jim graduated from Libbey High School in Toledo, OH in 1953 and Bowling Green State University in 1957. Jim proudly served in the United States Army Reserve. He was a mortgage banker for several companies, including Merrill Lynch Relocation of Pittsburgh. Jim loved history and served as a docent at the Ohio Statehouse. A few years after retirement, he became a career counselor and enjoyed helping people discover their strengths and further their careers. Jim attended All Saints Lutheran Church since 1972, where he served on the church counsel. He enjoyed salt water fishing and cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds. He had many travel adventures and treasured his trips with his wife to the Holy Land and Germany. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Maxine Virginia (Spinelli) Loyer in 2017 after 60 years of marriage. He is survived by son Doug (Miriam) Loyer of California; daughter Denise (Rick) Cory of Indiana; granddaughters Amanda & Alyssa Loyer and Danielle Cory; and sisters JoAnne Farley and Margaret (Sonny) Koon. Jim's Celebration of Life will take place at All Saints Lutheran Church, 6770 North High Street, Worthington, Ohio on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM where family and friends may gather from 10:00 am until service time. Per Jim's wishes, please do not wear black to his celebration. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to All Saints Lutheran Church, 6770 North High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085 or Bella Care Hospice, 2215 Citygate Drive Suite E, Columbus OH 43219.To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019