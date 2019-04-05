|
James C. Lutz, age 86, of Upper Arlington, passed away April 4, 2019 at OSU Hospice surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by mother, father, brother and sister. Survived by wife, Barbara (Ebner) Lutz; sister, Rosemary (Harold) Daumler; son, Jim (Linda) Lutz; daughters, Barb (Alan) Forshey, Sheila (Brad) Jones; stepdaughters, Beth (Scott) Oyler, Amelia and Megan Wolfe; plus 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind a multitude of beloved friends, with whom he shared his love of the outdoors, snowmobiling, fishing and golfing; "The Romeos" and so many others, whose lives were enriched by his intelligence, charm, humor and passion for life. He attended Columbus North and The Ohio State University Department of Welding Engineering. He was President and founder of Materials Joining Consultants and Col-X Corp. He participated in the building of the original Cape Canaveral and the Kennedy Space Center's Pad 39A for NASA. He was active in the creation of Nuclear Power Plants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. He worked on many projects throughout the United States and Canada, some of which included, arenas on Ohio State University campus, various bridges, high rise buildings, TV towers and pipelines. Mr. Lutz will be missed by many colleagues and students, whose lives were touched by his engineering expertise and skill. He was a 62 yr. Gold Member of the American Welding Society, a Fellow and a Recognized 50 plus year member of the Am. Soc. of Nondestructive Testing, privileged Member of the Athletic Club of Columbus and former member of the Am. Nuclear Soc., Am. Rocket Soc., Am. Soc. for Metals. Family will receive friends 4-6 pm Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where memorial service will follow at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the . www.tiddfuneralservice.com
