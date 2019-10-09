|
Faller, James M.
James McConnell Faller, age 83, of Columbus, Ohio, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, after a lengthy illness surrounded by his family and grand dogs. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol; son, David (Sandy Iwaszko); daughter, Stefanie (Bruce) Rice; two very special grandchildren, Andy and Caroline Rice; sister, Marilyn Cherup; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim graduated from Columbus West High School, Class of 1954 and attended Franklin University. He was employed by Denison Engineering (Denison Hydraulics) for 38 years (1954-1992) and McMillen Paving and Sealing for 19 years (1994-2013). Jim served in the United States Army from 1959-1961. He was a member of the American Legion Post #0083 in Sandusky, Ohio. Family will receive friends from 5-7p.m. FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722, where his Funeral Service will follow the visitation and begin at 7p.m. FRIDAY with Reverend Daniel Duffey, officiating. Private family entombment will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to: Cleveland All Breed Training Club, 210 Hayes Drive, Brooklyn Heights, OH 44131 or to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215. PLEASE GET A COLONOSCOPY! To share your favorite memory of Jim or to send your condolences to his family, please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019