James M. Gueulette
1956 - 2020
Gueulette, James M
James Michael Gueulette, age 63, passed away May 9, 2020. Born October 18, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio to predeceased parents James and Betty Gileo Gueulette. Survived by daughter Layne (Jacob) Redman and their children Boone and Sutter Redman; Step-son Matt (Tonja) Davenport; sisters Betty, Barb and Cindy; brother Jeff. Many nieces and nephews. James loved dirt track racing, hockey and classic rock music. A longtime employee, since 1976, of Worthington Cylinders after 40 years of service. A private visitation will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes, 34 W 2nd Ave - Short North Chapel, Cols, OH. Please share online condolences with the family at shaw-davis.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
At Funeral Home
