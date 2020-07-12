Mudgett, James M.

1963 - 2020

James M. Mudgett, age 57, of Groveport, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with ALS. Jim was a retired math teacher at Groveport-Madison High School. Born on June 21, 1963 in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, he was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Lois Mudgett, and sister, Meghan Brown. He is survived by sisters Shawn (Chris) Hostettler of Columbus, Susan (Dale) Maxey of Denver, Colorado, and brother Robert (Dulcea) Mudgett of Keller, Texas; nieces Heather (Adam) Kus, Amy (Shane) Smith, Katie (Craig) Davis, and Emily Brown; nephews Christopher (Morgan) Hostettler, Jeffrey (Hannah) Maxey, and Cooper Brown; great-niece, Madelyn; great-nephews, Adlan and Judah; special friend, Crystal Harlow; and beloved dogs, Schnitzel and Noodles. Jim will be remembered for his keen wit, passion for friendly debate, and love of education. The family wishes to thank the staff at Brookdale Lakeview Crossing and Brookdale Hospice for their wonderful, compassionate care. Private graveside service to be held at a later date. Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, 1170 Henderson Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43220.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store