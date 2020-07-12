1/
James M. Mudgett
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mudgett, James M.
1963 - 2020
James M. Mudgett, age 57, of Groveport, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with ALS. Jim was a retired math teacher at Groveport-Madison High School. Born on June 21, 1963 in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, he was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Lois Mudgett, and sister, Meghan Brown. He is survived by sisters Shawn (Chris) Hostettler of Columbus, Susan (Dale) Maxey of Denver, Colorado, and brother Robert (Dulcea) Mudgett of Keller, Texas; nieces Heather (Adam) Kus, Amy (Shane) Smith, Katie (Craig) Davis, and Emily Brown; nephews Christopher (Morgan) Hostettler, Jeffrey (Hannah) Maxey, and Cooper Brown; great-niece, Madelyn; great-nephews, Adlan and Judah; special friend, Crystal Harlow; and beloved dogs, Schnitzel and Noodles. Jim will be remembered for his keen wit, passion for friendly debate, and love of education. The family wishes to thank the staff at Brookdale Lakeview Crossing and Brookdale Hospice for their wonderful, compassionate care. Private graveside service to be held at a later date. Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, 1170 Henderson Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43220.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved