Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
James M. Raver, age 70, of Summit Station, Ohio, passed away on February 13, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with brain cancer. Served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970. Known to all of his friends as RAVER. Visitation will be 10:30 am until time of the funeral service at 1:30 pm Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street. Reverend Jerry Smucker M D officiating. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Share with the family and read complete obit at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2019
