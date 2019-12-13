Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
James Marinello Obituary
Marinello, James
James V. Marinello, age 85, December 12, 2019. Graduate of Hamilton Township High School. Retired from Casto Real Estate Development after 43 years. Preceded in death by parents, brothers and sisters. Survived by sons, Steve, Brett (Sheri) and Todd (Anita); numerous grandchildren; sisters, Mary Jane and Emma Rudman; nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday from 11am-12pm at the MAEDER- QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St., where funeral service will follow at 12noon. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2019
