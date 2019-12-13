|
|
Marinello, James
James V. Marinello, age 85, December 12, 2019. Graduate of Hamilton Township High School. Retired from Casto Real Estate Development after 43 years. Preceded in death by parents, brothers and sisters. Survived by sons, Steve, Brett (Sheri) and Todd (Anita); numerous grandchildren; sisters, Mary Jane and Emma Rudman; nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday from 11am-12pm at the MAEDER- QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St., where funeral service will follow at 12noon. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2019