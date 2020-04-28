|
|
Markham, James
1932 - 2020
James D. Markham, 88, of Worthington, OH, died April 27, 2020 in Columbus, OH of complications from Alzheimer's disease. He was born January 10, 1932 to John Markham and Bessie (Beatty) Markham in Pike County, OH. He married Anne Hensley on December 30, 1961 in Portsmouth, OH. He was an electrical engineer for 35 years and retired from AEP in 1996. He was a long-time member of Highland's Presbyterian Church and the Fraternal Order of Masons. He served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1955. During his 88 years, he and Anne bought and sold at least eight houses, and he had a career that not only provided for his family but brought adventures in Ohio, Libya, Maryland, and Utah before the last move back to Worthington. Jim flew a plane over Asia, saw the Great Pyramids, worked on the Alaskan pipeline, watched a rocket launch, walked on Bourbon Street, rolled eggs at the White House, celebrated 58 years of marriage and visited the Grand Canyon. He is survived by his wife, Anne; son, Michael Markham (Jan); daughter, Patricia Markham Risica (Bob); daughter, Susan Markham (Ben Johnson); daughter, Amy Markham; brothers, Victor and Joseph; sister-in-law, Bobbie Markham (William); ten grandchildren, Scott, Katie, Sean, Jeff, Gabby, Julianna, Annie, Zoe, Dillon, and Beck; and great-granddaughter, Cordelia. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law Martha and Ken Cline, brothers and sisters-in-law Glen and Norma Markham, Forest and Alice Markham, Robert and Hazel Markham, brothers John Jr. "Buddy" and William, and sisters-in-law Marjean (Vic) and Freda (Joe). The service and burial will be private with a celebration of life to be held when all of his family and friends can be together. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the , Danbury Senior Living Facility or Capital Care Hospice. Jim Markham had a good life. He was loved and he will be missed by many.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020