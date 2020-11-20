1/
James Martin
Martin, James
1970 - 2020
James Joseph Martin was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 12, 1970 and passed away in Columbus on November 18, 2020. Jim was an active member of "On My Own" for 10 years and then a resident at Park West Court Facility. Jim loved life and embraced every moment. The staff at Park West encouraged that zest and found joy in his energy. He is preceded in death by his father John Michael Martin and step-father Ralph J. Kownacki. He is survived by his mother, Raenita Kownacki; aunt, Mary Jo Krohn and uncle, Fred Krohn; step-aunt, Marion Tuttle; brothers, Chris (Angie) Martin and Michael Martin; cousins, Julia (Brian) Cushing and Rick (Jen) Krohn; step-siblings, Frank (Suzie) Kownacki, Paul Kownacki and Janet (Alan) Kownacki; nieces, Margaret Martin and Cecilia Kownacki; nephews, Zeke Martin and Christian Martin. Private services to be held at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL. A Memorial Mass and burial to be held later in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in Jim Martin's memory to Columbus Center for Human Services-Park West Court Apartments, 600 Industrial Mile Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43228.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
