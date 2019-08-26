Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
James "Tex" Mason

James "Tex" Mason Obituary
Mason, James "Tex"
1955 - 2019
James L. "Tex" Mason, age 63, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. James is predeceased by his parents James and Frances Mason, sister Sue Frazier and brother Russell Mason. James leaves behind estranged wife, Sharon Mason; brothers, Robert (Latricia) Mason and John (Pauline) Mason; sisters, Anna Cain and June Harber; and special lady friend, Jill King. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date. Services are entrusted to Newcomer Southwest Chapel, Grove City, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 31, 2019
