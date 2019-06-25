Home

Day Funeral Service
6520 Oley Speaks Way Ste F
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
(614) 532-5012
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellowship Baptist Church
4701 Winchester Pike
Columbus, OH
James Mathys

James Mathys Obituary
Mathys, James
James D. Mathys, age 75, went to be with the Lord on June 23, 2019. He is preceded in death by daughter Kimberly and great grandson Simeon. Survived by loving wife, Sharon; children, James (Lisa), Sherry (Dale), Melissa (David); 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life to be held Fri., June 28, 2019 at 11am at Fellowship Baptist Church, 4701 Winchester Pike, Col., OH 43232. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.dayfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 26, 2019
