Mathys, James
James D. Mathys, age 75, went to be with the Lord on June 23, 2019. He is preceded in death by daughter Kimberly and great grandson Simeon. Survived by loving wife, Sharon; children, James (Lisa), Sherry (Dale), Melissa (David); 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life to be held Fri., June 28, 2019 at 11am at Fellowship Baptist Church, 4701 Winchester Pike, Col., OH 43232. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.dayfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 26, 2019